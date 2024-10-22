South Africa asks Taiwan to move its unofficial embassy out of the capital

South Africa has ordered Taiwan to relocate its unofficial embassy.

The South African Foreign Ministry has instructed Taiwan to relocate its offices from the administrative capital. The move by South Africa comes as the BRICKS summit is coming up, and as China has been stepping up its efforts to weakening Taiwan’s international support. Taiwan has said that they will consider closing South Africa’s office in Taipei in response.

