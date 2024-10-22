OODA Loop

Self-exiled Turkish spiritual leader Fethullah Gülen dies in the US

Fethullah Gülen has died in the United States.

Exiled Turkish spiritual leader Fethullah Gülen has died in a hospital in Pennsylvanian. Gülen had been accused by Turkish President Recep Erdogan of being the leader of an attempted coup in 2016. Gülen and his supporter maintained they had no involvement with the attempted coup and the United States did not comply with requests for extradition by Turkey.

