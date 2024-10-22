India says it reached a pact with China on military patrols along their disputed border

India has announced that a pact with China concerning their disputed border has been agreed to.

The Indian Foreign Minister has announced that China has agreed to a pact over their disputed border. The pact is aimed at reducing tensions and returning to the pre-2020 status quo. In 2020, a series of violent clashes left several Indian and Chinese soldiers dead and since then both sides have maintained large forces near the Line of Actual Control. The Line of Actual Control is the boundary between the territories administered by the two countries and does not represent a permanent recognized border.

Read more:

https://apnews.com/article/india-china-ladakh-border-standoff-c7c5fcf61b2378428842207b52b547c3