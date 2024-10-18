OODA Loop

Zelenskyy says 10,000 North Koreans could join Russian forces in Ukraine as he pushes ‘victory plan’

Ukrainian officials believe that thousands of North Korean soldiers could join Russia’s war effort.

Ukrainian officials have said that North Korea is increasing its involvement in the Russian-Ukrainian War. They have said that North Korea is preparing to send up 10,000 troops to support the Russian war effort. They also said that North Korea Officers have already been dispatched to obverse the conditions on the front lines. Western officials have said there is no evidence of North Korean troop deployments, but that North Korean support for Russia is concerning.

