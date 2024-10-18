OODA Loop

Who is Prabowo Subianto, the former general who becomes Indonesia’s new president?

Indonesia has elected a new president.

Prabowo Subianto has been elected as President of Indonesia. The 73 year old ran on a platform of continuing the programs of outgoing President Joko Widodo. Subianto has strong ties to both the military establishment and traditional elites as he is a veteran and his family has a long legacy of political involvement. The opposition parties have criticized Subianto and his party of undermining democracy and attack human rights.

