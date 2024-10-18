Kenya’s Parliament removes the deputy president from office in an impeachment trial

Kenya’s Parliament has removed a sitting Deputy President from office for the first time.

For the time in its history, the Kenyan Parliament has removed a sitting Deputy President from office. Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua had been impeached on 11 counts by the lower house of the Parliament. The upper house of the Parliament convicted the Deputy President on 5 of the 11 counts. The Deputy President was impeached on charges of failing to carry out the policies of the government and insubordination.

Read more:

https://apnews.com/article/kenya-deputy-president-impeachment-7d3348f0cf28a717a7b4bae7ad363a8a