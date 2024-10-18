Israel says it has killed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in Gaza

Israel has announced that Yahya Sinwar has been killed.

Israeli officials have announced that Yahya Sinwar has been killed in Gaza. There has not yet been comment from Hamas on this announcement. Israeli officials said that he was killed in Rafah after soldiers spotted a group of militants moving between buildings. Sinwar’s death has lead to many to renew calls for a ceasefire deal and the return of the hostages being held by Hamas.

Read more:

https://apnews.com/article/israel-palestinians-hamas-lebanon-hezbollah-news-10-17-2024-d12ca71945313e601cf10876072f4182