UN Security Council voices ‘strong concern’ for UN peacekeepers after Israeli attacks

The UN Security Council has urged all parties to respect UN Resolution 1701.

Following closed door deliberations, the UN Security Council has issued a statement reiterating their support for the UNFIL mission. They urged all parties to abide by UN Resolution 1701 and engaged in talks over ending the current conflict. The UN also said that so far five UN Peacekeepers have been wounded. At this time, UN Peacekeepers will remain in Lebanon.

