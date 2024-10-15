OODA Loop

Somalia says it welcomes Egypt’s offer to deploy peacekeepers there

Somalia and Egypt have begun negotiations over a proposed peacekeeping mission.

Egypt and Somalia have been negotiations about a proposed African Union peacekeeping mission. The announcement comes as the current African Union peacekeeping mission is approaching its end. The Egyptian deployment to Somalia also comes as regional tensions are high. Egypt and Ethiopia continue to battle over water rights while Somalia and Ethiopia’s relations have deteriorated over the status of Somaliland.

