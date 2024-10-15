Russia says it captured a southern Ukraine village in a push before winter comes

Russia has continued its general offensives against Ukraine.

Russia has announced that they captured a village in southern Ukraine. Ukraine has not commented on this announcement, but has said that Russia has been conducting raids in the area. President Zelensky in his nightly address reiterated that Western support was critical for his nation to defeat Russia. He also promised their plan for victory would be shown to Western partners soon.

