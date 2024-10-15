North Korea blows up parts of inter-Korean roads as tensions with South Korea soar

North Korea has destroyed the inter-Korean roads as tensions escalate.

South Korea has said that North Korea has destroyed the northern points of the Inter-Korean roads. This comes as tensions between the two countries have been increasing. Tensions began to increase after North Korea accused South Korea of flying drones over its capital. The Inter-Korean roads were part of an attempt to bring the two nations closer together in the 2000s; however, they have not been in use for several years due to disputes over North Korea’s nuclear program.

Read more:

https://apnews.com/article/north-korea-roads-destroys-drones-south-0672f5baf033cf0c4ecb2f1e1b958a41