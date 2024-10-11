Yemen’s Houthi rebels attack a Liberian-flagged ship in the Red Sea

Houthi rebels have attacked a Liberian-flagged chemical tanker in the Red Sea.

The Houthi rebels have attacked a Liberian-flagged chemical tanker in the Read Sea. The tanker was struck by at least one munition and at least three other munitions missed. The Houthi campaign against Red Sea shipping has continued to disrupt international shipping. Efforts by the United States and other nations to respond to the Houthi attacks have thus far failed to end the attacks.

