NATO will start an annual nuclear exercise as Russia threatens Ukraine’s Western backers

NATO is set to hold an annual nuclear exercise.

NATO is set to hold an annual nuclear exercise next week. This exercise will test the Alliance’s nuclear readiness. The exercise will take place in the North Sea and will not use live ammunition. This exercise takes place as Russia has modified its nuclear doctrine, and as China and Russia have invested more resources into their nuclear programs.

