A Haitian town near the capital was attacked by gunmen on Thursday. At least 115 people were killed in the attack. The gang responsible for the attack is known as the Taliban.

https://apnews.com/article/haiti-gang-attack-arcahaie-682c8541c9fafb1f73c3172ae0ccbb31