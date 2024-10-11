After a 2-year investigation, South African president won’t be charged over $580K hidden in a couch

Criminal charges will not be filled against the South African President.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will not face criminal charges related to a hidden cash scandal. The scandal began when a former national security official alleged that Ramaphosa had kept foreign currency hidden in furniture in order evade South Africa’s foreign currency law. The scandal lead to an attempted impeachment and several criminal probes. Ramaphosa Ramaphosa’s allies have said the allegations are politically motivated.

