Ukraine strikes a Russian oil hub as Zelenskyy says the war is in ‘a very important phase’

Ukraine has targeted a key Russian oil terminal in Crimea.

The Ukrainian General Staff announced that they carried out a successful strike on a Russian oil terminal in Crimea. This strike is reported to be part of a strategy of destroying Russia’s ability to supply its forces in Ukraine. Ukraine has continued to request permission to use Western made weapons for long range strikes. This issue is a main topic of an upcoming summit of nation’s providing support to Ukraine.

Read more:

https://apnews.com/article/russia-ukraine-war-crimea-oil-terminal-1d78b9819d1c4680a3f1ab8b34a24a6a