No evidence of major fuel spill on Samoan reef where New Zealand navy ship sank

An investigation has begun into the cause of the sinking of New Zealand naval vessel.

On Sunday, a New Zealand naval vessel sank near Samoa. Divers have inspected the wreck of the sunken New Zealand naval vessel and found no fuel to be leaking. The Navy said that there was no lose of life because of the sinking. A court of inquiry has begun an investigation into the cause of the sinking; however, discussions have begun concerning the state of the New Zealand which is composed of a handful of aging vessels.

