New leader takes over Haiti’s transitional presidential council marred by corruption allegations

Corruption allegations have emerged against members of Haiti’s transitional presidential council.

Three members of Haiti’ transitional presidential council have been accused of corruption. The members have said they will not step down, but the council has modified its rules so that they will not hold the rotating presidency. The council has said they are focused on improving the security situation and preparing for elections in 2026.

