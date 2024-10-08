OODA Loop

Mozambique headed for crucial elections amid jihadist insurgency and drought-induced hunger

Mozambique’s Presidential and Parliamentary elections are set to take place on Wednesday.

Mozambique’s Presidential and Parliamentary elections are scheduled to begin on Wednesday. The elections take place against a backdrop of instability in the country’s northern provinces caused by a long running jihadist insurgency. A series of financial scandals has also harmed the ruling party’s image as several high ranking members were prosecuted for corruption. The ruling party, Frelimo, is expected to win the election. Frelimo has ruled the nation since its independence in 1975.

