New NATO chief Mark Rutte visits Ukraine in his first trip since taking office

New NATO Secretary-General reiterates support for Ukraine.

Mark Rutte, NATO’s new Secretary-General, has made his first trip to Ukraine. During this visit, he reiterated the Alliance’s commitment to supporting Ukraine. Rutte also pledged to work with the next US President regardless of who is elected. Rutte and Ukrainian President Zelensky discussed the Alliance’s plans to support Ukraine as well as Ukraine’s plans to win the war.

