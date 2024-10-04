Israel extends evacuation warnings in Lebanon, signaling a wider offensive

Israel has issued additional evacuation warnings across Lebanon.

Israel has issued additional evacuation warnings to Lebanese civilians living outside of the United Nations buffer zone. The expanded warnings indicate that Israel is likely planning to expand the scope of their military operations. The war in southern Lebanon has so far displaced nearly 1.2 million people. Israel has only reported nine deaths while there are no official numbers of the number of Hezbollah deaths.

Read more:

https://apnews.com/article/israel-lebanon-hezbollah-gaza-war-news-10-03-2024-5fad98f56ebcc7e1751388b608c7c8dd