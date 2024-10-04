OODA Loop

Dominican Republic will deport up to 10,000 Haitians a week, citing an ‘excess’ of immigrants

The Dominican Republic has announced plans to deport up to 10,000 Haitians per week.

The Dominican Republic has announced that they intend to deport up to 10,000 Haitians per week. The announcement comes after the government previously warned that if the UN Mission in Haiti failed, they would take drastic action. The Dominican Republic has a large population of Haitian migrants and refugees that has fled the violence and instability within Haiti.

Read more:https://apnews.com/article/dominican-republic-haiti-immigrants-deportations-25a82fdefe7a51bff32e8215d10089f4

