Dockworkers’ union to suspend strike until Jan. 15 to allow time to negotiate new contract

Dockworkers union suspends strike.

The International Longshoremen’s Association has announced that they have reached a deal with the United States Maritime Alliance to suspend their strike. This comes after a three day strike which disrupted port operations across the Gulf and East Coasts. The strike has been suspended until January 15th to allow for a permanent deal to be negotiated.

