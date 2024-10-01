OODA Loop

Israel begins ground offensive against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon

Israeli forces have begun an offensive in southern Lebanon.

Israeli military forces have begun a limited ground offensive into southern Lebanon. The Israeli government has said that the offensive aims to eliminate the threat to north Israel. Early reporting indicates that Israeli ground forces have not engaged yet engaged Hezbollah in direct clashes. The US, France, and UN have urged Israel and Hezbollah to agree to a ceasefire, but neither side has been receptive to these demands.

