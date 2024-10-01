OODA Loop

France’s Le Pen denies wrongdoing as she and her party go on trial accused of embezzling EU funds

Global Risk, News Briefs, Political Risk

The trial of the National Rally’s alleged embezzling of EU funds has begun.

The National Rally has been accused of embezzling EU funds meant to pay the salaries of assistants for Members of the European Parliament. The National Rally and its leadership have denied the charges. If the Party or its leaders are found guilty of the charges, they could be made to pay fines, sentenced to time in prison, or restricted from seeking public office.

