Austria’s far-right party has won the national election.

Austria’s Freedom Party has won the national parliamentary election. This marks the first time since World War Two that a far right party has won a national election in Austria. It is unlikely that the party will be able to form a government as most other parties have ruled out forming a coalition with the Freedom Party.

