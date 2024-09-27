Kremlin says changes in Russia’s nuclear doctrine are intended as a warning to the West

The Kremlin has said that revisions to the country’s nuclear doctrine are aimed at deterring a Western support for Ukraine.

The Kremlin has said that changes to the country’s nuclear doctrine are intended to deter Western country’s from supporting attacks against Russia. The United States and European Union both condemned the change in doctrine as irresponsible. The change comes as Western nation’s debate allowing Ukraine to conduct strikes with Western produced weapons inside of Russia.

