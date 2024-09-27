OODA Loop

Understand tomorrow, today.

Kremlin says changes in Russia’s nuclear doctrine are intended as a warning to the West

Dangerous Places, Global Risk, News Briefs, Political Risk / by

The Kremlin has said that revisions to the country’s nuclear doctrine are aimed at deterring a Western support for Ukraine.

The Kremlin has said that changes to the country’s nuclear doctrine are intended to deter Western country’s from supporting attacks against Russia. The United States and European Union both condemned the change in doctrine as irresponsible. The change comes as Western nation’s debate allowing Ukraine to conduct strikes with Western produced weapons inside of Russia.

Read more:

https://apnews.com/article/russia-putin-nuclear-doctrine-ukraine-32c389f00eff87d7138e609e5a322be9

About OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.