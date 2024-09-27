Haiti says it supports a UN peacekeeping mission to fight the country’s violent gangs

Haiti’s Interim President has called for a UN Peacekeeping mission to be established.

Haiti’s Interim President has formally requested a UN Peacekeeping mission be established. This marks a change from the country’s long standing opposition to this proposal. The United States has indicated that it will support the proposal. There remain significant concerns over establishing such a mission given previous scandals surrounding sexual abuse and the introduction of cholera.

