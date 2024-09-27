OODA Loop

Understand tomorrow, today.

Haiti says it supports a UN peacekeeping mission to fight the country’s violent gangs

Dangerous Places, Global Risk, News Briefs, Organized Crime & Gangs / by

Haiti’s Interim President has called for a UN Peacekeeping mission to be established.

Haiti’s Interim President has formally requested a UN Peacekeeping mission be established. This marks a change from the country’s long standing opposition to this proposal. The United States has indicated that it will support the proposal. There remain significant concerns over establishing such a mission given previous scandals surrounding sexual abuse and the introduction of cholera.

Read more:

https://apnews.com/article/haiti-un-peacekeeping-mission-gangs-violence-0b78a1965b7060d403c14b278982a097

About OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.