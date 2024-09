Witnesses reported a brief clash between rival military forces in Guinea’s capital.

Witness reported that a small number of army troops clashed with special forces near the Presidential Palace in Guinea. The ruling military junta denied the reports. Guinea has been ruled by a military junta since a 2021 coup.

