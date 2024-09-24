OODA Loop

Ukraine accuses Russia of seeking to illegally control strategic sea as arbitration hearings open

Arbitration case over the Sea of Azov has begun.

Ukraine’s complaint against Russia’s construction of the Kerch Straight bridge has proceed to trial. The case is being heard by the Permanent Court of Arbitration in the Hague. Ukraine has argued that the bridge and other maritime restrictions are a violation of the United Nation’s Convention on the Law of the Sea. Russia contends that the Sea of Azov is an inland sea and thus is not subject to the Convention.

