Rival protesters clash in Bolivia as ex-President Evo Morales leads a march to the capital

Protestors and government forces clashed near Bolivia’s capital.

Supporters of former President Evo Morales clashed with government forces as they marched on the capital. Both sides accused each other of starting the clash. Morales and current President Luis Arce have struggled for control over the country’s socialist party. The struggle for control has paralyzed the government, and raised concerns about the stability of the country as the 2025 election approaches.

