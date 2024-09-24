Marxist Anura Kumara Dissanayake sworn in as Sri Lanka’s president

Sri Lanka has elected a new President from the National People’s Power coalition.

Anura Kumara was elected as Sri Lanka’s President. Kumara’s victory was seen as a rejection of the political status quo that many blamed for the nation’s economic crisis. Kumara has pledged to dissolve the parliament as his party only holds 3 of the 225 seats. Kumara has also pledged to reduce the austerity measures imposed by the previous President despite warnings this could impact the IMF’s disbursement of funds.

