Fears of a Cholera epidemic have grown as the disease spreads across Sudan.

Outbreaks of Cholera have been reported across Sudan with 10 out of 18 provinces reporting outbreaks. Cholera outbreaks have occurred in Sudan before with a previous outbreak in 2017 infecting over 22,000 people. Widespread famine and the breakdown of public health infrastructure have contributed to the outbreak.

