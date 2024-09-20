OODA Loop

Rwanda begins vaccinations against mpox amid a call for more doses for Africa

Mass vaccination efforts have begun in order to combat the spread of mpox.

Rwanda has begun a mass vaccination effort in provinces bordering the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). The DRC is the center of a large scale outbreak of mpox in Africa. The DRC has also attempted to begin vaccination efforts, but has been hampered by a lack of supply. Countries in Africa are working with international partners to secure the estimated 10 million doses necessary to contain the outbreak.

