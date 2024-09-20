Hezbollah leader vows retaliation against Israel for attacks on devices as both sides trade strikes

Hezbollah leader pledges to continue strikes against Israel.

In his first address since the attacks earlier this week, the leader of Hezbollah has said the group will continue is strikes on northern Israel. He that the attacks on the group have crossed all red lines. Israel has not claimed responsibility for the attack. The Israeli government has also not made a decision on whether to invade Lebanon, but has diverted more military resources to the north of the country.

