OODA Loop

Understand tomorrow, today.

Hezbollah leader vows retaliation against Israel for attacks on devices as both sides trade strikes

Dangerous Places, Global Risk, News Briefs, Political Risk / by

Hezbollah leader pledges to continue strikes against Israel.

In his first address since the attacks earlier this week, the leader of Hezbollah has said the group will continue is strikes on northern Israel. He that the attacks on the group have crossed all red lines. Israel has not claimed responsibility for the attack. The Israeli government has also not made a decision on whether to invade Lebanon, but has diverted more military resources to the north of the country.

Read more:

https://apnews.com/article/israel-lebanon-exploding-devices-hezbollah-mideast-ab2436cf5bae5e2fe2dddb293671a0ac

About OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.