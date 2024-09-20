OODA Loop

Flood-hit regions in Central Europe will get billions in EU aid

The EU has pledged large scale support for flood hit regions.

The EU President, Ursula von der Leyen, announced that EU funds would be made available to aid countries impacted by historic flooding. In a rare move, co-financing would not be required for the funds to be accessed. Large scale flooding has caused immense damage through Central Europe. Poland, Austria, Slovakia and the Czech Republic have been hit hardest.

Read more:https://apnews.com/article/central-europe-floods-poland-wroclaw-oder-czech-d96d5343577cd6e11c680c1ed08d604f

