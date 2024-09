Activists have been sentenced under Hong Kong’s new security laws.

Pro-democracy activists have been sentenced under Honk Kong’s new security laws. Those sentenced were convicted for using pro-democracy slogans and wearing pro-democracy t-shirts. Watch dog groups have said the harsh sentences imposed by the judges shows repressive nature of the security laws.

