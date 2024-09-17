Putin orders military to boost troop numbers by 180,000 to 1.5 million as Ukraine fighting continues

Putin has decreed that the Russian military expand to 2.4 million personnel.

Putin decreed that the Russian military expand to 1.5 million soldiers bringing its total personnel to 2.4 million. The decree is set to take effect on December 1st. The decree is seen as a way to cope with high causalities in Ukraine and the Kursk incursion. There are also fears that a new draft could lead to increased internal instability within Russia.

Read more:

https://apnews.com/article/russia-ukraine-putin-military-numbers-9c5554302486adfe7b3d69cb297f8a98