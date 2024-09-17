OODA Loop

Understand tomorrow, today.

Putin orders military to boost troop numbers by 180,000 to 1.5 million as Ukraine fighting continues

Dangerous Places, Global Risk, News Briefs, Political Risk / by

Putin has decreed that the Russian military expand to 2.4 million personnel.

Putin decreed that the Russian military expand to 1.5 million soldiers bringing its total personnel to 2.4 million. The decree is set to take effect on December 1st. The decree is seen as a way to cope with high causalities in Ukraine and the Kursk incursion. There are also fears that a new draft could lead to increased internal instability within Russia.

Read more:

https://apnews.com/article/russia-ukraine-putin-military-numbers-9c5554302486adfe7b3d69cb297f8a98

About OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.