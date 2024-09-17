OODA Loop

Argentina’s President Milei presents 2025 budget, vowing austerity and setting up a showdown

The looming fight over Argentina’s 2025 budget has set the stage for further instability in Argentina.

President Milei has proposed his draft of the 2025 budget to the Argentine Congress. In an unusual move, he personally presented the budget rather than his Economy Minister. The proposed budget faces significant opposition from the Milei’s opponents who oppose his plans for austerity. Outside observers fear that Milei’s confrontational strategy could lead to further instability.

