An American pastor detained in China for nearly 20 years has been released

An American pastor who was detained for 20 years was released by China.

US Officials announced that David Lin was released by China. Lin was arrested by China in 2006 after he was found supporting an unregistered church. In China, all churches must register with and swear loyalty to the state. Advocacy groups say that there are still several other Americans detained wrongfully by China including for supporting unregistered churches.

Read more:

https://apnews.com/article/china-american-detainee-released-pastor-ad3a2104bac2490f0d7eb773faaeafda