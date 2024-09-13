US backs 2 permanent seats for African nations on the UN Security Council

The US has announced it will support expanding the UN Security Council.

The US ambassador to the UN has announced that the US will support expanding the Security Council. The proposal calls for adding two permanent seats from African nations along with a rotating seat for small island developing nations. This proposal comes after several years of attempts to change the make up of the Security Council.

