Senegal’s president dissolves parliament to call a snap legislative election

Senegal’s president has dissolved the parliament and called for a snap election.

Senegal’s president has dissolved the parliament and called for a snap election. This comes after weeks of tensions between his administration and the parliament. The parliament was controlled by the opposition and there had been a tense atmosphere following the election in March. The opposition denounced the President and claimed this act was illegal.

