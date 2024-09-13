Senegal’s president dissolves parliament to call a snap legislative election

Senegal’s president has dissolved the parliament and called for a snap election.

Senegal’s president has dissolved the parliament and called for a snap election. This comes after weeks of tensions between his administration and the parliament. The parliament was controlled by the opposition and there had been a tense atmosphere following the election in March. The opposition denounced the President and claimed this act was illegal.

Read more:

https://apnews.com/article/senegal-president-dissolves-parliament-faye-581a6f55ead32310f792c30758e40ced