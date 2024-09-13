OODA Loop

North Korea discloses a uranium enrichment facility as Kim calls for more nuclear weapons

North Korea has revealed a uranium enrichment facility amid plans to grow its nuclear arsenal.

North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un unveiled a uranium enrichment facility to the world. This public show of force comes amid plans from the regime to invest in its nuclear arsenal. South Korea condemned the move saying that it violates international law. Analysts have also said this show of force is meant to keep pressure on the United States as it enters an election cycle.

