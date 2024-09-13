OODA Loop

Mexico will amend its constitution this weekend to require all judges to be elected

Mexico’s judicial reform has been ratified.

Mexico’s judicial reform has been passed by the Congress and the required number of state legislatures. President López Obrador said he would officially publish the changes this weekend. The reforms will make the judicial branch elected which critics have said could lead to more corruption. Supporters have said that the reforms are necessary to hold judges accountable.

