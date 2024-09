Israel is alleged to have conducted large scale strikes inside of Syria.

Israel has conducted strikes inside of Syria targeting several sites in the country’s central regions. The strikes were the largest since the war in Gaza began. The sites targeted included a highway and research center. Israel has not issued any public statement commenting on the strikes.

Read more:

https://apnews.com/article/israel-syria-strikes-hama-iran-hezbollah-916f12c8f1fae066439733c2c0ba9980