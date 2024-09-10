OODA Loop

North Korea’s Kim vows to put his nuclear force ready for combat with US

North Korea has announced its intention to expand its nuclear forces.

Kim Jong Un has announced that North Korea will be increasing its investments into its nuclear forces. This announcement comes as tensions between North and South Korea are increasing. The announcement is also seen by some experts to be related to the upcoming US Presidential election as a means of establishing negotiating power with the winner of the election.

