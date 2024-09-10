Germany expands border controls to curb irregular migration and extremism risks

Germany has decided to impose temporary border checks.

Germany has announced that it will impose temporary border checks for six months. The government says these checks are intended to curb irregular migration and combat extremism. This announcement comes after months of pressure on the government to take steps to restriction immigration as well as several high profile crimes involving immigrants.

