Belize army sends officers for long-delayed Haiti mission to Jamaica

Belize has begun the process of deploying forces to Haiti.

Belize has sent two senior officers to Jamaica to begin preparations for sending a larger force to the country. This force would join the existing Kenyan forces in working to restore order. The move by Belize has been taken as a sign that other nations in the region are likely to fulfill their promise to send forces to Haiti.

Read more:

https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/belize-army-sends-officers-long-delayed-haiti-mission-jamaica-2024-09-09/