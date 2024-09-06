OODA Loop

Understand tomorrow, today.

US secures the release of 135 Nicaraguan political prisoners

Dangerous Places, Global Risk, Political Risk / by

The US has secured the release of hundreds of Nicaraguans from prison.

The US announced that 135 political prisoners have been released by Nicaragua following continuous US pressure. The released individuals will be temporarily housed in Guatemala while they apply for asylum. Rights group estimate that dozens of other prisoners remain in Nicaraguan custody. The National Assembly of Nicaragua has also moved to adopt a law which would make it possible to convict individuals in absentia.

Read more:

https://apnews.com/article/nicaragua-guatemala-prisoners-freed-7244a080da577a7992d55e2677630861

About OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.