US secures the release of 135 Nicaraguan political prisoners

The US has secured the release of hundreds of Nicaraguans from prison.

The US announced that 135 political prisoners have been released by Nicaragua following continuous US pressure. The released individuals will be temporarily housed in Guatemala while they apply for asylum. Rights group estimate that dozens of other prisoners remain in Nicaraguan custody. The National Assembly of Nicaragua has also moved to adopt a law which would make it possible to convict individuals in absentia.

