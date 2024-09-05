Munich police fatally shoot a man they believe was planning to attack the Israeli Consulate

Police thwarted a potential attack on the Israeli Consulate in Munich.

Munich police killed a man that was believed to be attempting to attack the Israeli Consulate. Police responded after people reported a man with a long-gun and bayonet approaching the Israeli Consulate. The individual has been identified and Austrian authorities have confirmed that he was banned from owning weapons after previous investigations by the police.

