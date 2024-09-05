OODA Loop

Understand tomorrow, today.

Munich police fatally shoot a man they believe was planning to attack the Israeli Consulate

Global Risk, News Briefs, Political Risk, Terrorism / by

Police thwarted a potential attack on the Israeli Consulate in Munich.

Munich police killed a man that was believed to be attempting to attack the Israeli Consulate. Police responded after people reported a man with a long-gun and bayonet approaching the Israeli Consulate. The individual has been identified and Austrian authorities have confirmed that he was banned from owning weapons after previous investigations by the police.

Read more:

https://apnews.com/article/germany-munich-police-shooting-israel-consulate-20db1896cbaf72ca1be9d7b6c3904c57

About OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.